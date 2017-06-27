Jim Schubin, Tyler Jones, Richard R. Henry and Tina Fabrique to Seize the Day in NEWSIES at CT Rep
Connecticut Repertory Theatre announces the casting for the final production of the Nutmeg Summer Series: Newsies with Tony Award-winning score by Alan Menken and Jack Feldman and book by Harvey Fierstein. Tony Award-nominee Christopher d'Amboise will be both directing and choreographing this theatrical adaptation of the Disney movie.
