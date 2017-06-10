House Speaker: Agreement reached on casino-related bill

Connecticut lawmakers appear to have reached a multifaceted deal that could ultimately lead to a new tribal casino in East Winsor, according to Connecticut House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz. The Democrat told The Associated Press on Tuesday night the House of Representatives plans to vote on legislation that includes provisions aimed at gaining support for a separate Senate bill that would allow the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes to build a casino in East Windsor to compete with a new MGM Resorts casino in Massachusetts.

