Holly Donaldson, Dr. Kathleen Melende...

Holly Donaldson, Dr. Kathleen Melendez and Ashley Elicker are all taking on new jobs.

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: New Canaan News-Review

Waveny LifeCare Network in New Canaan welcomed four key staff members to its management team this year: Jean Gleeson, left, Mary A. Kolodziej, Rachel Brunetti, and Stephanie Kazmierczak . Waveny LifeCare Network in New Canaan welcomed four key staff members to its management team this year: Jean Gleeson, left, Mary A. Kolodziej, Rachel Brunetti, and Stephanie Kazmierczak .

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Connecticut Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Friday Nights (Jun '15) May 14 Eager Eater 2
News Backyard Chickens: More Connecticut Residents R... (Jul '10) May 14 Anonymous 10
News Blitzes, hot spots aim to ticket distracted dri... May 8 America Gentleman... 2
News An exterior view of the former American Fabrics... May 7 America Gentleman... 2
News Paella franchise hits southwestern Connecticut May 5 America Gentleman... 2
News Hundreds turn out for 30th anniversary of L'Amb... Apr '17 America Gentleman... 3
News Actor Hill Harper will speak at the fifth annua... Apr '17 Again 1
See all Connecticut Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Connecticut Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Climate Change
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,394 • Total comments across all topics: 281,501,215

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC