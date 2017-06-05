Hearst acquires New Haven Register, Connecticut Magazine
The New Haven Green is shown from the roof of 900 Chapel Street in New Haven. Hearst has announced the acquisition of the New Haven Register, Connecticut Magazine and other daily and weekly papers, further expanding its coverage of Connecticut.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.
Comments
Add your comments below
Connecticut Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Friday Nights (Jun '15)
|May 14
|Eager Eater
|2
|Backyard Chickens: More Connecticut Residents R... (Jul '10)
|May 14
|Anonymous
|10
|Blitzes, hot spots aim to ticket distracted dri...
|May 8
|America Gentleman...
|2
|An exterior view of the former American Fabrics...
|May 7
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Paella franchise hits southwestern Connecticut
|May '17
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Hundreds turn out for 30th anniversary of L'Amb...
|Apr '17
|America Gentleman...
|3
|Actor Hill Harper will speak at the fifth annua...
|Apr '17
|Again
|1
Find what you want!
Search Connecticut Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC