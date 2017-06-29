Gypsy Moth Damage In Eastern Connecticut Is Widespread
Voracious gypsy moth caterpillars have stripped leaves from thousands of trees across eastern and central Connecticut, raising concerns that may trees may not survive after a second straight year of infestation.
