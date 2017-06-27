Greenwich white collar criminal shares journey back to the...
Jeff Grant speaks at the Nantucket Project Library about his life before a small group of residents on Tuesday, June 27, 2017 in Greenwich, Connecticut. Grant became addicted to prescription pain killers after an injury in 1992, his law firm in Westchester County, New York began to fail and in the haze of a nearly decade-long addiction to Demerol, Grant made the fateful decision that would change his life.
