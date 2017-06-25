GOP healthcare revisions blasted in Hartford
Connecticut health advocates reacted strongly to the first details of the United States Senate 's proposed revisions to the Affordable Care Act, predicting dire cuts in Medicaid and the potential for more than 220,000 state residents to lose insurance coverage by 2026. "It has been done in the dark because they re ashamed of what it in it," said Tom Swan , executive director of the Connecticut Citizens Action Group .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.
Add your comments below
Connecticut Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mother, transgender son write book about coping
|Jun 20
|Gremlin
|3
|When dogs run free: Fewer owners licensing thei...
|Jun 10
|BPT
|1
|Places to go hang out and chill on a date.
|Jun 8
|Kmfood
|1
|Friday Nights (Jun '15)
|May '17
|Eager Eater
|2
|Backyard Chickens: More Connecticut Residents R... (Jul '10)
|May '17
|Anonymous
|10
|Blitzes, hot spots aim to ticket distracted dri...
|May '17
|America Gentleman...
|2
|An exterior view of the former American Fabrics...
|May '17
|America Gentleman...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Connecticut Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC