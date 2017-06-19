Florida's governor visits Connecticut...

Florida's governor visits Connecticut to poach companies

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

Florida Governor Rick Scott speaks during a meeting hosted by Bart Shuldman and the group Fiscal Impact at The Norwalk Inn on Monday June 19, 2017 in Norwalk Conn. Governor Scott spoke about moving Connecticut companies to Florida and the state of the budget here during his visit to Norwalk.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Connecticut Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News When dogs run free: Fewer owners licensing thei... Jun 10 BPT 1
Places to go hang out and chill on a date. Jun 8 Kmfood 1
Friday Nights (Jun '15) May '17 Eager Eater 2
News Backyard Chickens: More Connecticut Residents R... (Jul '10) May '17 Anonymous 10
News Blitzes, hot spots aim to ticket distracted dri... May '17 America Gentleman... 2
News An exterior view of the former American Fabrics... May '17 America Gentleman... 2
News Paella franchise hits southwestern Connecticut May '17 America Gentleman... 2
See all Connecticut Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Connecticut Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Cuba
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,597 • Total comments across all topics: 281,880,257

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC