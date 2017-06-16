Florida Governor to visit state to recruit Connecticut businesses to move
Florida's governor will be in Connecticut next week but he's not coming to get decent pizza or see the Mark Twain House, his plan is to steal Connecticut businesses. That's the goal of the trip, to try to lure owners of Connecticut businesses to the sunshine state with what Governor Rick Scott says is a much more business-friendly environment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.
Add your comments below
Connecticut Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|When dogs run free: Fewer owners licensing thei...
|Jun 10
|BPT
|1
|Places to go hang out and chill on a date.
|Jun 8
|Kmfood
|1
|Friday Nights (Jun '15)
|May '17
|Eager Eater
|2
|Backyard Chickens: More Connecticut Residents R... (Jul '10)
|May '17
|Anonymous
|10
|Blitzes, hot spots aim to ticket distracted dri...
|May '17
|America Gentleman...
|2
|An exterior view of the former American Fabrics...
|May '17
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Paella franchise hits southwestern Connecticut
|May '17
|America Gentleman...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Connecticut Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC