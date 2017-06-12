Fireworks light up Stamford sky
Sondra Ulloa and Oscar Aguero, both of Stamford, dance to music while playing with sparklers prior to a fireworks spectacular lighting up the skies over Cummings Park and Beach on Thursday, June 30, 2017 in Stamford, Connecticut. Several thousand residents weather a passing storm to take in the 20 minute show, enjoying a musical tribute, as they kick off their holiday weekend.
