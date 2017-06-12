Fireworks light up Stamford sky

Fireworks light up Stamford sky

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Darien News-Review

Sondra Ulloa and Oscar Aguero, both of Stamford, dance to music while playing with sparklers prior to a fireworks spectacular lighting up the skies over Cummings Park and Beach on Thursday, June 30, 2017 in Stamford, Connecticut. Several thousand residents weather a passing storm to take in the 20 minute show, enjoying a musical tribute, as they kick off their holiday weekend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Connecticut Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mother, transgender son write book about coping Jun 20 Gremlin 3
News When dogs run free: Fewer owners licensing thei... Jun 10 BPT 1
Places to go hang out and chill on a date. Jun 8 Kmfood 1
Friday Nights (Jun '15) May '17 Eager Eater 2
News Backyard Chickens: More Connecticut Residents R... (Jul '10) May '17 Anonymous 10
News Blitzes, hot spots aim to ticket distracted dri... May '17 America Gentleman... 2
News An exterior view of the former American Fabrics... May '17 America Gentleman... 2
See all Connecticut Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Connecticut Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. South Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,853 • Total comments across all topics: 282,162,437

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC