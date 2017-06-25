Firefighter killed in blaze had drugs...

Firefighter killed in blaze had drugs, alcohol in his system

A recently obtained state toxicology reports shows the Connecticut firefighter who died while battling a house fire in 2014 had alcohol and marijuana in his system. The medical examiner's office had determined 48-year-old Kevin Bell died of asphyxia in October 2014 because his tank ran out of air.

