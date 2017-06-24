Fairfield Police: Girl Choked, Mother Found Dead
Police are investigating a possible attempted murder/suicide on Saturday, saying a little girl ran to a neighbor's house with strangulation marks on her neck and officers later found her mother's dead. The girl ran to the neighbor's home early Saturday morning, and when officers arrived at girl's Barlow Road home they found the mother dead inside, police said.
