Exploring statea s attractions during Connecticut Open House Day

Governor Dannel P. Malloy is encouraging Connecticut residents to take advantage of the special discounts and unique promotions being offered at over 200 tourist destinations across the state Saturday, June 10th. Connecticut has an incredible array of museum, galleries, theaters, vineyards, shops, restaurants, historic properties, and other locations that make our state so unique, and we are proud to showcase all of them during this special event on Saturday," Governor Malloy said.

