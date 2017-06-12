Ex-journalist pleads guilty in Jewish...

Ex-journalist pleads guilty in Jewish threats case

A former journalist from St. Louis accused of threatening Jewish organizations as a way to harass his ex-girlfriend pleaded guilty Tuesday to cyberstalking. "For this, I deeply apologize," said Juan Thompson , 32, who also pleaded guilty to a charge of conveying false information and hoaxes.

