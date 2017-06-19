Evening Update: Thunderstorms Moving Through Connecticut
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Hartford, New Haven, Litchfield and Fairfield Counties and a thunderstorm watch is in effect for the rest of the state. Visit the NBC Connecticut First Alert Weather page for our First Alert Doppler Interactive Radar, your exclusive first alert 10-day forecast and hourly forecast.
