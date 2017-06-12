East Lyme Middle School principal retiring after decade tenure
East Lyme Middle School Principal Judy DeLeeuw waves goodbye to students on Thursday, June 15, 2017, at the end of the day at the school in Niantic. DeLeeuw is retiring after 10 years as principal and was the 2015 Connecticut Principal of the Year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.
Comments
Add your comments below
Connecticut Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|When dogs run free: Fewer owners licensing thei...
|Jun 10
|BPT
|1
|Places to go hang out and chill on a date.
|Jun 8
|Kmfood
|1
|Friday Nights (Jun '15)
|May '17
|Eager Eater
|2
|Backyard Chickens: More Connecticut Residents R... (Jul '10)
|May '17
|Anonymous
|10
|Blitzes, hot spots aim to ticket distracted dri...
|May '17
|America Gentleman...
|2
|An exterior view of the former American Fabrics...
|May '17
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Paella franchise hits southwestern Connecticut
|May '17
|America Gentleman...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Connecticut Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC