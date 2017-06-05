Eagerly Awaited 'Market-Based Sourcing' Guidance Issued by Connecticut Department of Revenue Serv...
On April 17, 2017, the Connecticut Department of Revenue Services released eagerly awaited market-based sourcing guidance. The guidance will have an impact of virtually all companies doing business within and without Connecticut.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Comments
Add your comments below
Connecticut Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|When dogs run free: Fewer owners licensing thei...
|8 hr
|BPT
|1
|Places to go hang out and chill on a date.
|Jun 8
|Kmfood
|1
|Friday Nights (Jun '15)
|May 14
|Eager Eater
|2
|Backyard Chickens: More Connecticut Residents R... (Jul '10)
|May 14
|Anonymous
|10
|Blitzes, hot spots aim to ticket distracted dri...
|May '17
|America Gentleman...
|2
|An exterior view of the former American Fabrics...
|May '17
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Paella franchise hits southwestern Connecticut
|May '17
|America Gentleman...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Connecticut Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC