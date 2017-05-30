Danbury charter school proposal in the works
The national debate over funding schools of choice has found a battleground in Danbury - the largest city in Connecticut without a charter school. A New York-based organization that has been laying groundwork for two years to open a state-funded charter school in Danbury plans to file a formal request with the state Department of Education in July, when the application period opens.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Connecticut Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Friday Nights (Jun '15)
|May 14
|Eager Eater
|2
|Backyard Chickens: More Connecticut Residents R... (Jul '10)
|May 14
|Anonymous
|10
|Blitzes, hot spots aim to ticket distracted dri...
|May 8
|America Gentleman...
|2
|An exterior view of the former American Fabrics...
|May 7
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Paella franchise hits southwestern Connecticut
|May 5
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Hundreds turn out for 30th anniversary of L'Amb...
|Apr '17
|America Gentleman...
|3
|Actor Hill Harper will speak at the fifth annua...
|Apr '17
|Again
|1
Find what you want!
Search Connecticut Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC