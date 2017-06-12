CTNext Awards $44,000 to Connecticut Companies at 12th Entrepreneur...
CTNext , Connecticut's go-to resource for entrepreneurial support, today announced the winners of last night's Entrepreneur Innovation Awards , held at The LOFT at Chelsea Piers in Stamford. Nine finalists, all of whom are Connecticut-based companies and entrepreneurs, presented their innovative project ideas to a panel of judges for an opportunity to secure $10,000 awards to help support business growth.
