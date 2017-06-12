CTNext Awards $44,000 to Connecticut ...

CTNext Awards $44,000 to Connecticut Companies at 12th Entrepreneur...

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Digital Pro Sound

CTNext , Connecticut's go-to resource for entrepreneurial support, today announced the winners of last night's Entrepreneur Innovation Awards , held at The LOFT at Chelsea Piers in Stamford. Nine finalists, all of whom are Connecticut-based companies and entrepreneurs, presented their innovative project ideas to a panel of judges for an opportunity to secure $10,000 awards to help support business growth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Digital Pro Sound.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Connecticut Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News When dogs run free: Fewer owners licensing thei... Jun 10 BPT 1
Places to go hang out and chill on a date. Jun 8 Kmfood 1
Friday Nights (Jun '15) May '17 Eager Eater 2
News Backyard Chickens: More Connecticut Residents R... (Jul '10) May '17 Anonymous 10
News Blitzes, hot spots aim to ticket distracted dri... May '17 America Gentleman... 2
News An exterior view of the former American Fabrics... May '17 America Gentleman... 2
News Paella franchise hits southwestern Connecticut May '17 America Gentleman... 2
See all Connecticut Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Connecticut Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Cuba
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,656 • Total comments across all topics: 281,818,488

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC