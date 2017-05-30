CT Valley Camera Club Hosts Director of Photography from a The Day,a Tomorrow

CT Valley Camera Club Hosts Director ...

The June 5 meeting of the Connecticut Valley Camera Club will feature a presentation by Sean Elliot, Director of Photography at The Day in New London, Conn. The meeting will be held at In addition to overseeing The Day's staff of visual journalists, Elliot retains responsibilities as a photographer, documenting life in southeastern Connecticut.

