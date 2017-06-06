Couple revive historic Gothic Revival farmhouse in Washington
This 1845 farmhouse once belonged to Nathaniel Wheaton, an American author and priest who served as the second president of Trinity College in Hartford. The house at 68 Wheaton Road, is one of the oldest in Washington, Conn.
