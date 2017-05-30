Connecticut would see drastic cuts to...

Connecticut would see drastic cuts to Medicaid under new...

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Greenwich Citizen

Members of the House Freedom Caucus walk out of the West Wing of the White House after meeting with President Donald Trump, in Washington, March 23, 2017, to hammer out changes to the House bill to repeal the Affordable Care Act. less Members of the House Freedom Caucus walk out of the West Wing of the White House after meeting with President Donald Trump, in Washington, March 23, 2017, to hammer out changes to the House bill to repeal the ... more Already struggling to pass a balanced budget, state legislators' jobs could get even harder if Congress approves changes in federal health care laws that cut into Medicaid funds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Connecticut Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Friday Nights (Jun '15) May 14 Eager Eater 2
News Backyard Chickens: More Connecticut Residents R... (Jul '10) May 14 Anonymous 10
News Blitzes, hot spots aim to ticket distracted dri... May 8 America Gentleman... 2
News An exterior view of the former American Fabrics... May 7 America Gentleman... 2
News Paella franchise hits southwestern Connecticut May 5 America Gentleman... 2
News Hundreds turn out for 30th anniversary of L'Amb... Apr '17 America Gentleman... 3
News Actor Hill Harper will speak at the fifth annua... Apr '17 Again 1
See all Connecticut Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Connecticut Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
  1. Climate Change
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,843 • Total comments across all topics: 281,513,267

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC