Connecticut Veterans Receive War Time Service Medals
Twenty-one veterans from Connecticut received the Connecticut Veterans War Time Service Medal for their military service. Twenty-one Connecticut veterans who participate in programs at the Chrysalis Center in Hartford were honored with the Connecticut Veterans War Time Service Medal, on May 24. The men and women honored, who come from towns across the state including Rocky Hill, Hartford, Vernon, Stafford, Manchester, East Hartford, and West Hartford, were presented the medals from Sean Connolly, the commissioner of Connecticut Veterans Affairs.
