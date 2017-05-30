Connecticut social worker charged wit...

Connecticut social worker charged with child porn possession

Authorities in Connecticut say a state social worker has been charged with possession of child pornography. Hamden police say 56-year-old Luis Rivas-Vasquez turned himself in Wednesday after computer equipment seized from his home turned up 13 movie files of child pornography.

