Connecticut Receives Federal Grant to Fight Opioid Crisis

19 hrs ago Read more: WTNH

Governor Dannel Malloy and members of Connecticut's congressional delegation announced Monday that the state is receiving a $3.1 million federal grant to expand efforts combating the prescription opioid crisis. Funds from this grant will be used particularly to help provide youth and their families with access to long-term substance use treatment that focuses on recovery.

Chicago, IL

