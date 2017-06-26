Connecticut Ranks High In Opioid-Related Hospital Visits

With the opioid crisis continuing in Connecticut, a recent federal report shows the state's hospitals have been seeing some of the highest rate of opioid-related visits in the country. The report, released last week by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality , shows that Connecticut had high rates of opioid-related inpatient stays and of emergency department visits among a number of age groups, and among both men and women, in 2014 - the most recent data available.

