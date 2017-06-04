Connecticut Officials Respond To Series Of Attacks In London Saturday Night
In the wake of terror attacks that left six people dead in London, Connecticut State Police ask that residents remain vigilant of their surroundings. "Following the tragic events that took place in London, the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection along with our partners on the local, state and federal level continue to monitor developments as they become available," a statement released by the agency said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.
