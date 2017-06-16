Connecticut NBC station won't air Megyn Kelly interview

The only NBC television station in Connecticut will not air "Sunday Night With Megyn Kelly'' this weekend, to protest her interview with Alex Jones , who infuriated victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre by claiming the atrocity never happened. In a memo to the staff at New Britain's WVIT, obtained by The Post, station general manager Susan Tully said the "wounds of that day,'' when a madman with a rifle murdered 20 first graders and 6 adults "have yet to heal.'

