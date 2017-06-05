Connecticut lawmakers seek more info on self-driving cars
The House voted 130-18 on Monday in favor of a bill that will create a task force to study autonomous vehicles and develop legislative recommendations for regulating them. The bill previously cleared the Senate unanimously.
