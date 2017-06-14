Connecticut lawmakers react to Virgin...

Connecticut lawmakers react to Virginia shooting

4 hrs ago

Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy was planning on taking part in the charity baseball game that Representative Steve Scalise was practicing for when a gunman opened fire, striking four people including Scalise. Murphy says he's played the game for ten years with Scalise, which raises hundreds of thousands of dollars for a number of charities for children.

Chicago, IL

