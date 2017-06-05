Connecticut judge seeks to protect courthouses from ICE
HARTFORD - Chief Justice Chase T. Rogers has asked the Trump administration to view courthouses as “sensitive locations” and not allow Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials to take custody of individuals in the public areas of these facilities. Rogers sent the letter to U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and John F. Kelly, secretary of Homeland Security, on May 15, but it was made public Thursday.
