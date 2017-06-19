Connecticut DCF's new strategy: Treat...

Connecticut DCF's new strategy: Treating children and families in their own homes

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: World News Report

Last May, Samantha Collins' drug use, legal problems and dealings with the state Department of Children and Families forced her to strike a bargain with the agency.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Connecticut Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mother, transgender son write book about coping Tue Gremlin 3
News When dogs run free: Fewer owners licensing thei... Jun 10 BPT 1
Places to go hang out and chill on a date. Jun 8 Kmfood 1
Friday Nights (Jun '15) May '17 Eager Eater 2
News Backyard Chickens: More Connecticut Residents R... (Jul '10) May '17 Anonymous 10
News Blitzes, hot spots aim to ticket distracted dri... May '17 America Gentleman... 2
News An exterior view of the former American Fabrics... May '17 America Gentleman... 2
See all Connecticut Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Connecticut Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,545 • Total comments across all topics: 281,935,801

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC