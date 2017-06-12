Connecticut Advocates For Justice, Not Animals
With little fanfare, Connecticut adopted a law authorizing a "separate advocate be appointed to represent the interests of justice" in certain animal cruelty cases involving the "welfare or custody of a cat or dog." While there was some concern raised by AKC and other associations before its adoption, the potential impact of this law did not hit home until recently, when a Connecticut court first heard from advocates appointed in a case involving alleged dog fighting, According to Laurel Wamsley, NPR, the law "provide[s] animals with court-appointed advocates to represent them in abuse and cruelty cases, similar to laws that provide for victim's or children's advocates."
