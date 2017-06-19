Community News for the West Hartford Edition

Community News for the West Hartford ...

West Hartford area student Alex Patt was honored last week as a finalist at the 13th annual eesmartsa Student Contest ceremony held at the State Capitol. Presented by Energize Connecticut in partnership with Eversource and AVANGRID, Inc. subsidiaries United Illuminating, Southern Connecticut Gas and Connecticut Natural Gas, the eesmarts Student Contest invites Connecticut students in grades K-12 and college to create projects about energy efficiency, renewable energy and sustainability.

