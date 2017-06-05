Community News For The Valley Edition
In June, the Simsbury Free Library, 749 Hopmeadow St., will participate in Connecticut Open House Day and offer its regular drop-in genealogy program. Connecticut Open House Day: Saturday, June 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The SFL will be open for those interested in learning more but researching their ancestry, local World War I connections, the Farmington Canal, and transportation history.
