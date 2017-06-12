Chief justice seeks 'sensitive locations' designation for Connecticut courts
Connecticut Chief Justice Chase T. Rogers wrote to top U.S. officials last month to request that immigration agents stop taking custody of people in public areas of state courthouses, joining chief justices from California, New Jersey and Washington in doing so. To date, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Homeland Security Secretary John F. Kelly have not responded, and an Immigrations and Customs Enforcement publication suggests that courthouse enforcement efforts will continue. ICE officials in Hartford could not be reached for comment.
