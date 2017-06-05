Charter school pushing for improvemen...

Charter school pushing for improvement amid probation

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Education Week

The only sound was teacher Karl Krauss' voice, encouraging this class of seventh-graders on the second floor of an old brick school building to focus on their breathing, forget about their morning, don't think about the day ahead. "If your mind wanders, count your breaths," Krauss urged during the 5-minute session cushioned in between second and third period at The Bridge Academy Charter School.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Education Week.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Connecticut Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Friday Nights (Jun '15) May 14 Eager Eater 2
News Backyard Chickens: More Connecticut Residents R... (Jul '10) May 14 Anonymous 10
News Blitzes, hot spots aim to ticket distracted dri... May 8 America Gentleman... 2
News An exterior view of the former American Fabrics... May 7 America Gentleman... 2
News Paella franchise hits southwestern Connecticut May '17 America Gentleman... 2
News Hundreds turn out for 30th anniversary of L'Amb... Apr '17 America Gentleman... 3
News Actor Hill Harper will speak at the fifth annua... Apr '17 Again 1
See all Connecticut Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Connecticut Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Microsoft
  4. Climate Change
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,921 • Total comments across all topics: 281,549,129

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC