Carfentanil Linked to 2 Overdose Deaths in Connecticut: U.S. Attorney
The Drug Enforcement Agency is putting out an urgent public health warning about carfentanil, a synthetic opioid that has now been linked to two recent deadly overdoses in Connecticut. "Any fentanyl related compound, like carfentanil, can be a liken to a weapon of mass destruction," said Michael Ferguson, the Special Agent in Charge of the New England DEA Field Division, in an exclusive interview with NBC Connecticut in New Haven.
