Bus driver charged with sexually assaulting 12-year-old girl
Police say a former driver for a bus service used by the Connecticut Department of Children and Families has been charged with sexually assaulting a 12-year-old intellectually disabled passenger. Police say Luis Cruz, who drove for Connecticut Transportation Services LLC, turned himself in Wednesday.
