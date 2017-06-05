Brookfield man killed in Conn. motorc...

Brookfield man killed in Conn. motorcycle crash

A Brookfield man was killed Thursday when the motorcycle he was riding ran off a Connecticut highway and struck a tree, police said. Christopher Larson, 27, of 22 Pine Lane, Brookfield was attempting to negotiate a turn when he lost control of his Honda motorcycle, according to Connecticut State Police.

