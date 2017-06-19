Bridgeport school board meeting was filled with Lighthouse supporters on Monday
Lighthouse students said teachers made the signs they carried to try and win support for the afterschool program staying in city schools rent free. Lighthouse students said teachers made the signs they carried to try and win support for the afterschool program staying in city schools rent free.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.
Add your comments below
Connecticut Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mother, transgender son write book about coping
|Jun 20
|Gremlin
|3
|When dogs run free: Fewer owners licensing thei...
|Jun 10
|BPT
|1
|Places to go hang out and chill on a date.
|Jun 8
|Kmfood
|1
|Friday Nights (Jun '15)
|May '17
|Eager Eater
|2
|Backyard Chickens: More Connecticut Residents R... (Jul '10)
|May '17
|Anonymous
|10
|Blitzes, hot spots aim to ticket distracted dri...
|May '17
|America Gentleman...
|2
|An exterior view of the former American Fabrics...
|May '17
|America Gentleman...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Connecticut Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC