Bridgeport Ethics Commissioner Busted Trying To Meet Prostitute

A member of the Bridgeport Ethics Commission was arrested at a Stratford hotel after getting pepper sprayed by a woman who he thought was the prostitute he had arranged to meet, according to the Connecticut Post. Police told the Connecticut Post that when they responded to the Quality Suites in Stratford on Monday on a report of a disturbance, they found 39-year-old Noel Kayo, who had been pepper sprayed.

