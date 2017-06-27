Bridgeport Ethics Commissioner Busted Trying To Meet Prostitute
A member of the Bridgeport Ethics Commission was arrested at a Stratford hotel after getting pepper sprayed by a woman who he thought was the prostitute he had arranged to meet, according to the Connecticut Post. Police told the Connecticut Post that when they responded to the Quality Suites in Stratford on Monday on a report of a disturbance, they found 39-year-old Noel Kayo, who had been pepper sprayed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Westport Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Connecticut Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mother, transgender son write book about coping
|Jun 20
|Gremlin
|3
|When dogs run free: Fewer owners licensing thei...
|Jun 10
|BPT
|1
|Places to go hang out and chill on a date.
|Jun 8
|Kmfood
|1
|Friday Nights (Jun '15)
|May '17
|Eager Eater
|2
|Backyard Chickens: More Connecticut Residents R... (Jul '10)
|May '17
|Anonymous
|10
|Blitzes, hot spots aim to ticket distracted dri...
|May '17
|America Gentleman...
|2
|An exterior view of the former American Fabrics...
|May '17
|America Gentleman...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Connecticut Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC