Branford's Sen. Ted Kennedy Jr. will not run for Connecticut governor

NEW HAVEN - State Sen. Ted Kennedy, Jr. has withdrawn his name, and all its dynastic history, from contention in the 2018 gubernatorial race. In a statement Monday, the 55-year-old Democratic state senator, who represents Branford, North Branford, Durham, Guilford, Killingworth and Madison, said he will “not be a candidate for statewide office in 2018.” “I am deeply grateful to everyone who has contacted me and encouraged me to run.

