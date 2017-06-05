Authorities: Vehicle sought after police-involved shooting
Connecticut State Police say they're searching for a vehicle that fled from police after an officer discharged his firearm in Canton. Troopers say a Canton police officer conducted a traffic stop during which the officer fired at least one round from his weapon Friday night.
