Authorities: Vehicle sought after police-involved shooting

Connecticut State Police say they're searching for a vehicle that fled from police after an officer discharged his firearm in Canton. Troopers say a Canton police officer conducted a traffic stop during which the officer fired at least one round from his weapon Friday night.

