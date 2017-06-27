AmeriCorps team helps build trail in Kent
An AmeriCorps team began working in north western Connecticut this month, completing environmental work with a variety of organizations. On Wednesday, the group spent their third day creating a trail on Kent Mountain with the Kent Land Trust to connect the property with some of Weantinoge Heritage Land Trusts trails.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.
Add your comments below
Connecticut Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mother, transgender son write book about coping
|Jun 20
|Gremlin
|3
|When dogs run free: Fewer owners licensing thei...
|Jun 10
|BPT
|1
|Places to go hang out and chill on a date.
|Jun 8
|Kmfood
|1
|Friday Nights (Jun '15)
|May '17
|Eager Eater
|2
|Backyard Chickens: More Connecticut Residents R... (Jul '10)
|May '17
|Anonymous
|10
|Blitzes, hot spots aim to ticket distracted dri...
|May '17
|America Gentleman...
|2
|An exterior view of the former American Fabrics...
|May '17
|America Gentleman...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Connecticut Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC