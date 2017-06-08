Amazon to open new fulfillment center in North Haven; creating 1,800 jobs
Amazon , the world's largest internet retailer, will open up a brand new fulfillment center in North Haven , Governor Dannel Malloy announced Thursday afternoon. The new 855,000 square foot fulfillment center will create 1,800 new jobs at the facility.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.
Comments
Add your comments below
Connecticut Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Places to go hang out and chill on a date.
|Thu
|Kmfood
|1
|Friday Nights (Jun '15)
|May 14
|Eager Eater
|2
|Backyard Chickens: More Connecticut Residents R... (Jul '10)
|May 14
|Anonymous
|10
|Blitzes, hot spots aim to ticket distracted dri...
|May '17
|America Gentleman...
|2
|An exterior view of the former American Fabrics...
|May '17
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Paella franchise hits southwestern Connecticut
|May '17
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Hundreds turn out for 30th anniversary of L'Amb...
|Apr '17
|America Gentleman...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Connecticut Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC