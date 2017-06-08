Amazon to open new fulfillment center...

Amazon to open new fulfillment center in North Haven; creating 1,800 jobs

Amazon , the world's largest internet retailer, will open up a brand new fulfillment center in North Haven , Governor Dannel Malloy announced Thursday afternoon. The new 855,000 square foot fulfillment center will create 1,800 new jobs at the facility.

