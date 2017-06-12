Amazon to open fulfilment centre in N...

Amazon to open fulfilment centre in North Haven

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Fibre2Fashion

Amazon plans to open a new 855,000-square-foot fulfilment centre in North Haven which will create more than 1,500 full-time jobs with opportunities for employees to engage with advanced robotics. The company currently has facilities in Wallingford and Windsor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fibre2Fashion.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Connecticut Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News When dogs run free: Fewer owners licensing thei... Jun 10 BPT 1
Places to go hang out and chill on a date. Jun 8 Kmfood 1
Friday Nights (Jun '15) May 14 Eager Eater 2
News Backyard Chickens: More Connecticut Residents R... (Jul '10) May 14 Anonymous 10
News Blitzes, hot spots aim to ticket distracted dri... May '17 America Gentleman... 2
News An exterior view of the former American Fabrics... May '17 America Gentleman... 2
News Paella franchise hits southwestern Connecticut May '17 America Gentleman... 2
See all Connecticut Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Connecticut Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,295 • Total comments across all topics: 281,734,396

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC