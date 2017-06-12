Amazon to open fulfilment centre in North Haven
Amazon plans to open a new 855,000-square-foot fulfilment centre in North Haven which will create more than 1,500 full-time jobs with opportunities for employees to engage with advanced robotics. The company currently has facilities in Wallingford and Windsor.
