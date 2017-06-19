7 sailors died on board the USS Fitzg...

7 sailors died on board the USS Fitzgerald. Here are their stories.

Read more: The Washington Post

From top left to right: Xavier Alec Martin, 24; Shingo Alexander Douglass, 25; Dakota Kyle Rigsby, 19; Carlos Victor Ganzon Sibayan, 23. From bottom left to right: Ngoc Truong Huynh, 25; Noe Hernandez, 26; and Gary Leo Rehm Jr., 37. The grief swelled after divers found seven bodies in the wreckage of the USS Fitzgerald off the coast of Japan this weekend. It washed across the United States, through dire phone calls, texts and solemn visits.

Chicago, IL

