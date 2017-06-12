4-Year-Old Girl Rescued From Metro-North Tracks In Milford
A 4-year-old girl who fell onto the Metro-North tracks near the Milford Train Station was quickly rescued by her parents and other witnesses on Sunday afternoon, according to NBC Connecticut.
