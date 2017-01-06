06/01/2017 Gov. Malloy Reminds Residents That Atlantic Hurricane Season Begins June 1
Governor Dannel P. Malloy and state emergency management officials are reminding Connecticut residents that as the first day of the 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, it is always important to have preparations in place should any severe weather potentially impact the region. The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to November 30, with the principal threat period for Connecticut occurring from mid-August to mid-October.
Start the conversation, or Read more at State of Connecticut.
Add your comments below
Connecticut Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Friday Nights (Jun '15)
|May 14
|Eager Eater
|2
|Backyard Chickens: More Connecticut Residents R... (Jul '10)
|May 14
|Anonymous
|10
|Blitzes, hot spots aim to ticket distracted dri...
|May 8
|America Gentleman...
|2
|An exterior view of the former American Fabrics...
|May 7
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Paella franchise hits southwestern Connecticut
|May 5
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Hundreds turn out for 30th anniversary of L'Amb...
|Apr '17
|America Gentleman...
|3
|Actor Hill Harper will speak at the fifth annua...
|Apr '17
|Again
|1
Find what you want!
Search Connecticut Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC