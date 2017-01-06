06/01/2017 Gov. Malloy Reminds Residents That Atlantic Hurricane Season Begins June 1

Governor Dannel P. Malloy and state emergency management officials are reminding Connecticut residents that as the first day of the 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, it is always important to have preparations in place should any severe weather potentially impact the region. The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to November 30, with the principal threat period for Connecticut occurring from mid-August to mid-October.

